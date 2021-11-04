Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is now the series' best selling entry

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has officially surpassed Mario Kart Wii in overall sales, making the Switch port obviously the best Mario Kart ever made (sorry, I don't make the rules).

In its latest financial report, Nintendo announced it had shifted 3.34m copies of the game over the past two quarters, meaning it has sold more than 38.74m copies to date. In contrast, Mario Kart Wii had 37.38m sales in its lifetime.

The sales also continue to ensure Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains the best selling game on Nintendo Switch to date, closely ahead of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was an expanded port of the Wii U game, which saw less than stellar sales thanks to the Wii U's disappointing player base.

The success of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe goes hand in hand with the staggering success of the Switch, which now has 92.87m sales to date, with 8.3m units sold in the past six months.

This resulted in a meaty increase in overall profit for Nintendo from $1.5bn to $1.86b in a year.

But Nintendo has also cut Switch sales forecasts slightly, from 25.5m to 24m units, due to the global chip shortage.