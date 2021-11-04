Firaxis' Marvel game delayed

Another day, another video game delay. This time it's Marvel's Midnight Suns, the upcoming turn-based strategy title coming from XCOM developer Firaxis.

Announced back in August, Marvel's Midnight Suns was originally set for March 2022. It's now set to arrive sometime in the latter half of next year.

Writing on Twitter last night, creative director Jake Solomon and senior franchise producer Garth DeAngelis released a joint statement explaining that the "very tough decision to delay" would be used to "add more story, cinematics and overall polish".

"We know many fans were looking forward to playing the game originally next spring, and this decision did not come lightly," the pair wrote. "We decided to push our launch because we need more time to make this the best game possible.

"We believe in our creative vision for Marvel's Midnight Suns and want to do justice in delivering an unforgettable adventure set in the supernatural side of Marvel."

We have an important development update to share with our fans pic.twitter.com/ycNDCVtbwD — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) November 3, 2021

Our Chris Tapsell previously spoke to Solomon about the project in detail - and heard why Marvel's Midnight Suns will be less XCOM-y than you might think.