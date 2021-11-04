Devolver is now a publicly-traded company, and Sony has bought a stake

Say hi to DEVO. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 4 November 2021

Devolver Digital became a publicly-traded company today, floating across the pond here in the UK on the London Stock Exchange with a valuation of $950m.

Fitting with the culture of the company, employees of Devolver Digital are still the majority owners, though NetEase and Sony now own eight and five per cent stakes, respectively.

Devolver says the move will allow it to invest in new games and partner (acquire) with studios it was previously unable to consider, as well as increase its staff count.

The publisher also plans to publish 12-15 games a year going forward.

Devolver has become a favourite child of the industry, building its reputation for publishing high-quality games from independent studios, and pulling no punches when it comes to making fun of new industry trends and the behaviour of the larger publishers.

The decision to trade publicly will mean Devolver will remain independent in an industry where the big players are increasingly acquiring studios left and right.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

EA says NFTs will be an "important part about the future of our industry"

Speculative futures.

64

Take-Two cans major project from Mafia 3 studio, after four years and $53m

With nearly 200 jobs potentially affected.

16

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is now the series' best selling entry

Switching it up.

23

As Blizzard's internal troubles continue, its games continue to shed players

Though Diablo 2 Resurrected launch boosted revenue.

47

Turkish Twitch streamers involved in $10m money laundering scheme

Bit donations used in scam.

4

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

6

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

9

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store