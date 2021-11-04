All 9,000+ items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons' latest update catalogued by dataminers

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has finally been given a long-awaited - and desperately needed - shot in the arm, courtesy of Nintendo's 2.0 update which, somewhat unexpectedly, arrived earlier today. We already knew it was going to be a big one, of course, but we now have a much clearer idea of just how big it actually is, with data miners having successfully unearthed and catalogued a whopping 9,000+ new items as part of the update.

Granted, a fair few of those items - as datamined by NWPlayer123, Trundler, and VillagerDB, and shared by AnimalCrossingWorld - are colour variations, but even taking those into account, it's still a mammoth set of additions, covering clothing items, furniture, a multitude of different light fixtures, cooking apparatus, and more.

Obviously, the full list is about as spoilerific as they come, but if your curiosity is getting the better of you, the full, four-page gallery - complete with images of each item - is yours for the perusing on AnimalCrossingWorld. And a special shoutout to this horror, of course:

this is the most horrifying item in the game, wth #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/0BMRObovne — m ? resetting acnh (@hoyaminjoon) November 4, 2021

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 2.0 update was originally expected to release tomorrow, 5th November, but its early arrival has given lapsed players a welcome 24 hours to get their dilapidated villages into something resembling order - and do some leisurely first-person roaming - prior to the release of the game's first (and apparently only) paid DLC.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Ver. 2.0 Free Update.

Happy Home Paradise, as the paid DLC is known, essentially brings the home-decorating action of 3DS Animal Crossing spin-off Happy Home Designer right into New Horizons' main game (and will presumably account for at least some of the newly catalogued items), giving players access to a whole new island, as well as eager clients looking to have players fashion them the holiday getaway of their dreams.

It's priced at £22.49/€24.99 or is included as part of Nintendo's newly launched Expansion Pack tier for Switch online, which costs £34.99/49.99 USD a year for an individual membership and £59.99/$79.99 USD for the family option, supporting up to eight accounts.

Now if you'll excuse me, I have a museum to stand in front of and a rooster to wait for.