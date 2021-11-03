Switch N64 controller out of stock until 2022

Pak-ed up.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 3 November 2021

The Switch N64 controller is out of stock until 2022.

The wireless retro controller is available exclusively through the Nintendo store. However it's showing as sold out in the UK store, while the US store specifies "more controllers will be available in 2022".

The Mega Drive / Genesis equivalent controller remains in stock in the US, but is not yet available in the UK.

The controllers were released alongside the Nintendo Online expansion that includes games from Nintendo and Sega's older consoles.

It includes classics like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and Streets of Rage 2.

However, the expansion - costing £35 per year - has been heavily criticised for a number of issues, such as lack of Controller Pak support for saving and input lag.

Another criticism has been the inability to remap buttons on the Switch controller, which makes some games unplayable (Sin and Punishment in particular). The N64 controller is arguably something of a necessity to get the most out of the expansion pass.

Yet being sold out until next year will lead to disappointment this Christmas.

The trailer for the expansion is Nintendo's most downvoted video ever on YouTube. Nintendo fans are surely not happy at the moment.

