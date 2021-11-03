Seth Rogen Donkey Kong solo movie reportedly in development

No, Chris Pratt's not voicing him too.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 3 November 2021

The studio behind Nintendo's upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie will next make a solo Donkey Kong film, a new report suggests.

Illumination, which also makes the Minions franchise, will follow up on Seth Rogen's debut as Donkey Kong in Super Mario Bros. with a film all of his own.

Today's report from GiantFreakinRobot suggests other Kongs may also be involved. Cranky Kong, voiced by Fred Armisen, is a likely contender - and like Rogen will also debut in Super Mario Bros. The film is not expected until at least 2023.

The idea of a spin-off Donkey Kong film is interesting for a few reasons. There's the suggestion here that Nintendo sees its initial Super Mario Bros. movie as a jumping off point for a further Nintendo Cinematic Universe films. Who else could get a spin-off? And when do we get a Mario Avengers?

All of this would, of course, tie in nicely to the now-confirmed Donkey Kong theme park expansion coming to Super Mario World at Universal Studios. That's due for completion in 2024.

September brought firm news of Nintendo's long-awaited plans for its Super Mario Bros. animated movie, and the eyebrow-raising announcement of Chris Pratt as Mario.

Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy will play Princess Peach, while Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day is Luigi. Jack Black will voice Bowser.

The usual voice of Mario, veteran voice actor Charles Martinet will appear in "surprise cameos", Nintendo said. Last week, Martinet told fans he would continue playing Mario until he dropped dead.

