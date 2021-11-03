Battlefield 2042 is having a ten-hour trial for EA Play and Game Pass subscribers

Starting next Friday.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 3 November 2021

Those looking to try before they buy when it comes to Battlefield 2042 will soon have the opportunity to do just that if they're EA Play or Game Pass subscribers, courtesy of a ten-hour early access trial starting next Friday, 12th November.

EA's newly announced offer runs alongside a similar early access event for EA Play Pro subscribers and anyone that's pre-ordered the Gold or Ultimate editions of Battlefield 2042. However, while both those group will have access the game for an entire week ahead of its 19th November launch, early access will be capped at a total of ten hours across the week for those joining in via EA Play and Game Pass.

After that, those participating via EA Play and Game Pass will need to purchase the full version of Battlefield 2042 (or subscribe to EA Play Pro) in order to continue playing.

Battlefield 2042 - New look at Battlefield Portal.

Alongside today's early access trial news, EA has released a new Battlefield 2042 trailer showcasing Portal mode. Developed by Ripple Effect Studios (formerly DICE LA), Battlefield Portal gives players the opportunity to create their own modes and matches by combining maps and elements from past series entries - including Battlefield 1942, Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3 - with the new game, tweaking rulesets along the way. Eurogamer's Martin Robinson looked at Portal's key features back in July if you're curious to learn more.

Those not taking part in Battlefield 2042's early access period will be able to play the game from 19th November, when it launches on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC.

