Assassin's Creed Valhalla trophy leak points to another new addition

Another day, another sign of more bits and pieces on the way to Assassin's Creed Valhalla. This time, its a fresh pair of PlayStation trophies which point to new in-game tombs to explore.

Specifically, the two trophies will be awarded to players for completing either one or three Tombs of the Fallen, an activity which does not exist in Valhalla at present (thanks, AccesstheAnimus).

Fans are already coming up with their own ideas for what these may be, such as a return to the series' underground platforming locations from the Ezio era, or perhaps - finally - an answer to what those "Odin runes" are all about.

An unsolved mystery since Valhalla's release involves a set of "Odin runes" scattered across the game's map. Ubisoft has previously confirmed to fans that the runes do mean something, but - unlike the secrets hidden in the game's now-translated Isu language - also clarified these actually relate to upcoming content.

"It's a mystery you cannot fully solve yet," narrative director Daby McDevitt said back in March. "That's by design. Be patient. :)"

A new set of trophies has been added to #AssassinsCreed Valhalla and it seems to involve an upcoming piece of content called "Tombs of the Fallen"!



Considering it involves at least three tombs to explore, could this be the official name for the Odin Runes dedicated content? pic.twitter.com/uSDIyAlx19 — AccessTheAnimus (@AccessTheAnimus) November 2, 2021

Ubisoft has been very quiet on its plans for Valhalla as the game's first anniversary rolls around, but the emergence of these trophies seems to suggest we'll be hearing more in the near future. The game's currently unannounced third big expansion was spotted again last month in a new datamine. Signs point to it being named Dawn of Ragnarök, and be set in the dwarven realm of Svartalfheim as it is invaded by the fiery hordes of Muspelheim.