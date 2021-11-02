Twitch launches new category for animal streams

Twitch has launched a new Animals, Aquariums, and Zoos category.

This type of content has been popular on the streaming platform for quite some time but ran across multiple categories. Now it's all in one place.

Watching fluffy friends is cute, but there's more to it than that. As Twitch says, "it's an exciting way to elevate the importance of environmental and conservation issues facing these critters of varying sizes and origin".

That's why they're working with zoos, aquariums and non-profits to support animal conservation.

This type of content is also incredibly popular on YouTube so, cynically, having animal streams in one category makes business sense too as they branch out away from pure gaming streams.

To celebrate the new category, Twitch is launching Animal Week. This will highlight a number of channels working in animal conservation so you can watch bunnies, ducks, bees, turtles and more.

There are also new hype train emotes to unlock across all channels for those who subscribe or offer Bits. They're adorable.

For the full rundown of Animal Week and information on supporting conservation, visit the Twitch blog.