Marvel's Avengers' controversial paid XP boosts to be removed following backlash

As "first step in rebuilding...confidence in us".

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 2 November 2021

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics are removing Marvel's Avengers' controversial progression boosts from sale today as a "first step in rebuilding [players'] confidence in us as a team".

Square faced a furious backlash from Avengers players last month after it began selling XP booster "consumables" in the game's real-money store, despite pre-launch promises it would only ever monetise cosmetics. It was a step the community had feared was coming ever since Crystal Dynamics introduced an unpopular XP nerf back in March, and fan response to the arrival of paid boosters was swift and brutal.

Neither Square nor Crystal Dynamics responded to player criticism at the time, but now, almost a month later, the companies have announced that Hero's Catalysts and Fragment Extractors will be removed from Marvel's Avengers' in-game store "by the end of today".

Marvel's Avengers: Xbox Series X/S vs PS5.

"We apologise for not responding sooner to your concerns about the addition of paid consumables in the Marketplace," Square and Crystal Dynamics wrote in an official statement posted to Twitter. "We introduced them as an option for an evolving player base, and did not see them as pay-to-win since they don't offer power directly.

"After considering your feedback, we have decided that by the end of today, we will remove Hero's Catalysts and Fragment Extractors for purchase. They will continue to be earnable rewards and those already owned are still usable."

"We hope that this can be the first step in rebuilding your confidence in us as a team," the statement concluded. "It continues to be our goal to make the very best game possible. Thank you for being a part of the Marvel's Avengers community".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about The Avengers Project

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Pokémon Go dev's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite shutting down in January 2022

"Not all games are meant to last forever".

11

Bloodborne PSX demake hits PC next year

Old Yharnam.

44

Dr Dre is working on music for a new Grand Theft Auto, says Snoop Dogg

Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang.

23

Ghost Recon Breakpoint's Operation Motherland update is a story mode alternative that lets you conquer the island

New orders.

12

The Division 2's big new update and game mode now arriving in February 2022

Was originally aiming for "late 2021".

21

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 best weapons: Where to find the best unique weapons in Far Cry 6

Our picks for the finding powerful, ready-made firearms.

Feature | Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle mode has the potential to be something truly special

Finish the flight.

87

Review | Lost Judgment review - all-out action hampered by ill-judged story

Lost cause.

77

Feature | Halo Infinite multiplayer feels great - but there's a question mark over battle pass progression

Shields up.

32

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

9

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store