Xbox and Sega announce "strategic alliance" for "Super Game" project

Azure sign of the times.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 1 November 2021

Sega has announced plans to explore a "strategic alliance" with Xbox to produce "large-scale, global" games built using Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.

The Sonic maker said the agreement would form "a key part of Sega's mid to long-term strategy", which it has dubbed "Super Game". This initiative is designed to develop games "where the key focuses are 'global', 'online', 'community' and 'IP utilisation'", it said today.

Sega first mentioned its "Super Game" project to investors back in May this year, when it dubbed the initiative a "priority strategy" for the next five years.

"We are very pleased to announce today that we are considering a strategic alliance with Microsoft to help develop Sega's new 'Super Game' initiative as well as build a next-generation game development environment," Sega president Yukio Suino commented.

"By considering a strategic partnership with Microsoft, we seek to further advance our game development so that our titles can be enjoyed by fans all over the world; in this regard, we aim to build an alliance that utilises both Sega's powerful game development capabilities and Microsoft's cutting-edge technology and development environment."

Microsoft exec Sarah Bond added: "Sega has played such an iconic role in the gaming industry and has been a tremendous partner over the years. We look forward to working together as they explore new ways to create unique gaming experiences for the future using Microsoft cloud technologies. Together we will reimagine how games get built, hosted, and operated, with a goal of adding more value to players and Sega alike."

If Sega's plans for a strategic partnership sound familiar, it's worth remembering the similarly-worded announcement made back in May 2019 between console rivals Microsoft and Sony.

Back then, Microsoft and Sony said they were exploring plans to collaborate on "cloud-based solutions for gaming experiences and content-streaming", which would also leverage Azure.

As with Sony, there's no suggestion Microsoft is getting out its wallet for a takeover bid. Instead, this is about the underlying cloud technology which is expected to drive game development and the future of the medium over the next decade - on which Microsoft is now seen as a global leader.

But a Skies of Arcadia Online? I can dream.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (35)

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Nintendo's Switch Online + Expansion Pack trailer is now its most downvoted video ever

The video currently sports 104K dislikes to just 17K likes.

66

Forza, Minecraft and more come to Game Pass in November

A forza to be reckoned with.

6

US national security panel investigating Tencent's £919m takeover of Sumo Group

Potential crackdown.

40

Nintendo shutters "small, satellite" offices in California and Toronto

SVP of Sales, Marketing and Communications, Nick Chavez, will be succeeded by Devon Pritchard.

6

Sony has now sold 13.4m PlayStation 5 consoles worldwide

Gaming division is its most profitable.

88

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

2

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

8

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

3

Comments (35)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store