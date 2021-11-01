Stardew Valley's official board game adaptation goes back on sale this Wednesday

And there's good(ish) news for UK and EU fans.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 1 November 2021

Earlier this year, developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone surprised fans with news that Stardew Valley was making the jump to the tabletop with an official board game adaptation. Unfortunately, the first batch went fast - but those that missed out on the initial run now have a second chance at acquiring the game, with orders re-opening this Wednesday.

Alas, online orders will once again only be available for shipping within the US. However, Barone says he's teamed up with number of distributors in the UK, the EU, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand this time around, and that copies will be available directly from local stores in these regions. "It's not possible for us to keep track of which stores specifically," he adds, "so the best way is to contact your local store and ask if they are carrying copies.

For those within the US, the Stardew Valley board game will be available for purchase online from 12pm PST on Wednesday, 3rd November. Do note, however, that orders may not be delivered in time for Christmas given ongoing issues impacting shipping.

Stardew Valley: The Board Game.

Stardew Valley: The Board Game (a collaboration between Barone and board game designer Cole Medeiros) is a co-operative experience for 1-4 players in which participants must work together to complete objectives, restore the Community Center by gathering resource bundles, and fend off the Joja Corporation - achieved by expanding their farm, growing crops, raising animals, and befriending villagers to earn hearts and reveal hidden goals.

"Its really important to us that as a buyer you understand Stardew Valley: The Board Game is not a casual quick game," Barone explained previously. "While it is easy to play once you know the rules, it's meant to be challenging. We wanted an experience with depth and replayability." A single game should last around 45 minutes per player.

Barone says the board game's latest print run will make some minor changes, as well as rule adjustments for clarity, based on feedback from the original edition. Mine Map cards are now more likely to offer rewards, for instance, and the museum now grants a heart when donating to it. Additionally, an extra component tray has been included to make storage easier and to decrease set-up and take-down time.

Although it doesn't sound like there are currently plans to offer an upgrade path enabling existing owners to acquire the revised physical components, Medeiros says he intends to post the list of changes to Board Game Geek, allowing owners to update their Mine deck.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Stardew Valley

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Stardew creator's next game will have greater focus on combat

Lip smacking.

6

No further Animal Crossing: New Horizons paid DLC planned

Forever home.

12

Valheim dev teases the Mistlands biome update with work-in-progress screenshot

The future gets clearer.

3

No Man's Sky's sandworms are getting a terrifying makeover, just in time for Dune

"The vessels of the many mouths must be purged!".

6

Microsoft Flight Simulator gets Game of the Year Edition

Free upgrade adds new aircraft, airports and buffs up Brighton.

18

You may also enjoy...

Helicopters "planned" for Microsoft Flight Simulator next year

Flighty McFlightface.

22

Feature | Balsa Model Flight Sim is already filled with skyminded charm

Light and breezy.

4

Microsoft Flight Simulator's Top Gun expansion delayed to lineup with Top Gun: Maverick movie's revised May 2022 release

Formation flying.

24

Feature | Take the A-Train, or how I fell in love with a hardcore accounting sim

On rails looter.

17

Digital Foundry | Flight Simulator 2020 best settings: how to balance performance without losing the next-gen experience

Up to 70 per cent improvement to frame-rate - and it still looks amazing.

50

Supporters only

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: how racing games defined one of our finest

Lewis Hamilwho?

3

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

8

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

3

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store