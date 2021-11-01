Stardew Valley's official board game adaptation goes back on sale this Wednesday

Earlier this year, developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone surprised fans with news that Stardew Valley was making the jump to the tabletop with an official board game adaptation. Unfortunately, the first batch went fast - but those that missed out on the initial run now have a second chance at acquiring the game, with orders re-opening this Wednesday.

Alas, online orders will once again only be available for shipping within the US. However, Barone says he's teamed up with number of distributors in the UK, the EU, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand this time around, and that copies will be available directly from local stores in these regions. "It's not possible for us to keep track of which stores specifically," he adds, "so the best way is to contact your local store and ask if they are carrying copies.

For those within the US, the Stardew Valley board game will be available for purchase online from 12pm PST on Wednesday, 3rd November. Do note, however, that orders may not be delivered in time for Christmas given ongoing issues impacting shipping.

Stardew Valley: The Board Game.

Stardew Valley: The Board Game (a collaboration between Barone and board game designer Cole Medeiros) is a co-operative experience for 1-4 players in which participants must work together to complete objectives, restore the Community Center by gathering resource bundles, and fend off the Joja Corporation - achieved by expanding their farm, growing crops, raising animals, and befriending villagers to earn hearts and reveal hidden goals.

"Its really important to us that as a buyer you understand Stardew Valley: The Board Game is not a casual quick game," Barone explained previously. "While it is easy to play once you know the rules, it's meant to be challenging. We wanted an experience with depth and replayability." A single game should last around 45 minutes per player.

Barone says the board game's latest print run will make some minor changes, as well as rule adjustments for clarity, based on feedback from the original edition. Mine Map cards are now more likely to offer rewards, for instance, and the museum now grants a heart when donating to it. Additionally, an extra component tray has been included to make storage easier and to decrease set-up and take-down time.

Although it doesn't sound like there are currently plans to offer an upgrade path enabling existing owners to acquire the revised physical components, Medeiros says he intends to post the list of changes to Board Game Geek, allowing owners to update their Mine deck.