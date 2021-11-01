No further Animal Crossing: New Horizons paid DLC planned

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' upcoming Happy Home Paradise expansion will be the game's "first and only paid DLC", Nintendo has now clarified.

The Mario maker previously said this week's huge 2.0 update for the game would be its last major free release, marking the end of regular new content for the game. But this still left the door open for future paid offerings.

During a preview session for Happy Home Paradise, Eurogamer asked Nintendo about the game's future - but Nintendo declined to comment at the time. Now, in a new statement issued to IGN, Nintendo has confirmed this really is the end of its support - free and paid.

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise introduces a new gameplay experience in which the player joins the Paradise Planning team and helps make their client's dream resort home become a reality," a Nintendo spokesperson said.

"It is a major update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and offers a distinguishing and different gameplay experience. Therefore, it made sense to include it as the first and only paid DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons."

Back in July this year, Nintendo said it had not forgotten Animal Crossing

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched to stratospheric sales, and quickly became Nintendo Switch's second-biggest game ever behind the evergreen Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. As of 31st March this year, it had shifted more than 32.63m copies.

But an early flurry of updates began to tail off around the end of last year, and recent months have seen only a few new pieces of furniture added to note the passing of public holidays.

Are you headed back to your island for this week's final update?