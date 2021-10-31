As a Halloween treat, Slender Man is infiltrating Phasmophobia games

Love me slender.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 31 October 2021

Slender Man is making unexpected appearances in Phasmophobia.

The ghosthunting game's latest update, Nightmare, rolled out earlier this week, although developer Kinetic Games didn't give away much about the new adventure beyond the fact it involved camping in the wilderness with the new map, Maple Lodge campsite.

It turns out that the new location is full of creepy little Easter Eggs, including the surprising cameo from one of horror's most iconic figures.

There doesn't seem to be a specific way to encourage Slender to spawn - according to Reddit commenters, it's just a "one in three chance to spawn, no special method or technique" - although it seems there are five places where he can make an appearance.

Phasmophobia's Nightmare update includes a nightmare difficulty, two new ghost types, a rework to the difficulty, and a new campsite map.

Phasmophobia's previous update, Exposition, rolled out at the end of August. The new content fixed numerous bugs and features "new and improved" equipment, which includes the DOTS projector, and two additional ghosts, "the newly discovered Myling and Goryo". The co-op ghost-hunting game is created by 25-year-old UK indie developer 'Dknighter', who recently took to Phasmophobia's Steam page to announce the planned expansion of studio Kinetic Games.

