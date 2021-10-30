US national security panel investigating Tencent's £919m takeover of Sumo Group

Potential crackdown.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 30 October 2021

A US national security panel is investigating Tencent's £919m takeover of Sumo Group.

Sumo, which is based in Sheffield but has studios in the US, told Reuters that Chinese megacorp Tencent had agreed to offer undertakings to gain approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which assesses deals to ensure they do not hurt national security.

This is the same secretive taskforce once described by the Washington Post as "Trump's Watchdog on China Dealmaking". It's also looking into the US sale of TikTok.

Tencent's intent to purchase Sumo, developer of Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Crackdown 3, was announced in July. At the time, Sumo bosses were keen for the deal to go through.

Tencent previously owned an 8.75 percent stake in Sumo, whose development credits also include additional work on Forza Horizon 2, LittleBigPlanet 3, Disney Infinity and Team Sonic Racing.

Sumo has offices across the UK in Sheffield, Nottingham, Newcastle, Leamington Spa and Warrington, and is also the parent company of The Chinese Room, developer of Everybody's Gone to the Rapture.

On top of those, Sumo also owns the Oregon-based Pipeworks, which works on console versions of Terraria, plus Atomhawk, Lab42, PixelAnt, Red Kite Games and Sumo Pune.

Sumo and Tencent are engaging with the CFIUS to get clearance for the acquisition before the end of the year, Sumo said.

Tencent is the world's largest video game company in terms of revenue, with significant stakes in a number of western video game publishers, such as League of Legends maker Riot, Clash of Clans studio Supercell, and Fortnite developer Epic Games.

Tencent has been the subject of controversy over the years, with its influence questioned. In October 2019, Blizzard came under fire for banning and revoking the prize money of Hong Kong Hearthstone tournament winner Ng Wai Chung - aka Blitzchung - who used his post-match victory interview to issue a statement of support for Hong Kong protestors. In the face of a public backlash, Blizzard eventually partially rescinded the punishment. Tencent has a five per cent stake in Activision Blizzard.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (3)

Games in this article

Crackdown

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

YouTube to boost gaming support, providing strong competition to Twitch

The streaming platform is evolving.

6

PUBG company Krafton buys Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds

New "genre-defining game" coming next year.

5

Assassin's Creed Infinity won't be free-to-play, Ubisoft confirms

Worth a stab.

35

Facebook ditching Oculus branding as part of company name change to Meta

Also working on new ways to log into VR "that won't require a Facebook account".

96

Sony has now sold 13.4m PlayStation 5 consoles worldwide

Gaming division is its most profitable.

85

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

7

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Comments (3)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store