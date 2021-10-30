The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition has new quests tapping into Morrowind and Oblivion, Bethesda has revealed.

Anniversary Edition, which is due out 11th November to tie in with Skyrim's 10th birthday, includes an all-new batch of creations, outlined in the video below.

This new batch includes new quests tapping into Tamriel's history, Bethesda said. One is Ghosts of the Tribunal. Here, you earn over a dozen new weapons and armours that were in The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind.

Another is The Cause. Here, players encounter the Mythic Dawn, who are trying to form a new Oblivion gate. This quest includes brand new enemies, locations and weapons, as well as a conjurable Daedric horse.

Creations are paid mods sold from Bethesda's Creation Club. Owners of Skyrim Special Edition get four creations thrown in:

Saints and Seducers is a full quest expansion featuring the largest amount of content ever included in a single creation. There's a whole new storyline to uncover, new armour sets, weapons, artefacts and enemies.

The Rare Curios creation adds Khajiit caravans that deliver rare imports from the far reaches of Tamriel. These merchants sell new ingredients for you to create new potions, arrows and poisons.

The Survival Mode creation does what you expect: you have to contend with the elements, keep warm, well fed and rested to stay alive.

And then there's the Fishing Mode creation, which adds over 20 unique aquatic species to Skyrim. You can keep them as pets in your own home aquarium. There are also some fishing-related quests.

Anniversary Edition, meanwhile, comes bundled with all previously released Creation Club creations, as well as the four free creations outlined above.

Bethesda has yet to announce how much The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will cost.