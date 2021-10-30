It looks like the spirit of Sony's foray into handheld gaming will live on in Valve's Steam Deck

While Sony would perhaps prefer we all forget about the PS Vita and PSP, the spirit of Sony's foray into handheld gaming will perhaps live on in Valve's Steam Deck.

Yesterday, Sony's Shuhei Yoshida tweeted a picture showing the PC version of Guerrilla's Horizon Zero Dawn running on Valve's upcoming handheld gaming machine - and lovely it looks indeed.

Valve is currently working towards making as many Steam games available to play on Steam Deck ahead of its launch. Sony has a handful of its previously PlayStation-exclusive titles up on Steam. Based on Yoshida's tweet, we know Zero Dawn is on the list.

Sony is making more of a push onto PC, although it's insisted it won't launch PC versions of its PlayStation-exclusives day-and-date. This week, Sony launched a new label for its PC ports. Steam users had noted the publisher of Sony's games is now 'PlayStation PC LLC', changed from PlayStation Mobile (thanks, VGC).

Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone and Death Stranding are already available on PC, with Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy coming in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection. God of War is also on the way.

Back in August, Sony said to expect more first-party games on PC. Sackboy: A Big Adventure could be on its way to PC soon, according to online reports.

And so, in lieu of an official next-gen Sony handheld, it looks like the Steam Deck will prove to be an admirable stand-in. Running games close to what you'd get on a PlayStation home console was what the Vita was all about, wasn't it? Well, here you go.

And let's not forget that Xbox games that have made their way to Steam will also be playable on Steam Deck. Halo: The Master Chief Collection should be playable on the go, and, I'm guessing, Halo Infinite.