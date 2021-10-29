Twitch tests paid boost feature, despite negative feedback from streamers

Twitch has now launched the test of its paid boost feature, but streamers aren't impressed.

The feature was announced during the Patch Notes video on 30th September and allows viewers to pay to boost a streamer to a front page slot for extra promotion.

It's live now, but currently only available for US viewers.

According to journalist Zach Bussey, there are three tiers of boost available: $0.99 for 1000 recommendations, $2.97 for 3000, and $4.95 for 5000. A boost can hit a maximum of $500.

The Paid Boost Stream experiment is now live.



You can only contribute if you're based in the USA, to a max of 0.



.99 for 1000

.97 for 3000

.95 for 5000

(No volume discount.)#TwitchNews pic.twitter.com/OS0u0dGrm1 — Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) October 28, 2021

It also appears that streamers can pay to boost their own stream, essentially paying for self-promotion.

As it's currently a test, this is only available for a limited number of streamers.

However, it's already received a backlash from the Twitch community.

Looking at the Twitch UserVoice platform for feedback, the top voted comments are negative. For instance, one comment suggests that partnered streamers shouldn't be able to use the feature, otherwise the feature could disproportionately help bigger streamers instead of boosting those who would benefit more from the exposure.

"I wish you and the team would stop trying to push features like this. Instead of having a 'boost' feature, why not work on a better way to make smaller content creators to be discovered?" reads one comment.

"It only unfairly furthers an existing advantage over other channels by exploiting community members' good faith willingness to pay to support the streamer, and it does not make up for any deeper existing discoverability and usability failings," reads another.

What's more, when viewers pay to boost a stream, streamers themselves don't receive any of this money. Instead, it's collected by Twitch.

On Twitter, streamers have also been sharing negative feedback and asking their viewers to actively not use the feature.

Really wish @Twitch would work on ACTUAL discoverability algorithms rather than suggesting that our viewers pay for us to compete for the same slots, yet here we are https://t.co/wcO7zAIQhz — Jeff BOOtlag ????? (@jeffbrutlag) October 28, 2021

Please don?t use this feature. Streamers do not see a cent of this money, it literally all goes to Twitch. If you want more eyes on your favorite creator?s stream, tell people about it, share their clips and going live tweets, host their channels. Please do not pay to boost. https://t.co/vsioaCjVIb — michakes ? (@_Michaela) October 28, 2021

They?re doing it anyway.



The entire twitch community unanimously hated it and they are doing it anyway.



Twitch has given up. https://t.co/Vcgw4ZxkQ7 — Harris Heller (@HarrisHeller) October 28, 2021

Its absurd that the Twitch community has been asking for things like:

- user name creation moderation

- dedicated mod chat in mod view

- a fair split of revenue

- revisions to the partnership guidelines



even after we begged them not to, they?re still unveiling pay to boost. SMH. — ScareKatelyn (@SirKatelyn) October 28, 2021