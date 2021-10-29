Twitch tests paid boost feature, despite negative feedback from streamers

"I wish you and the team would stop trying to push features like this."

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 29 October 2021

Twitch has now launched the test of its paid boost feature, but streamers aren't impressed.

The feature was announced during the Patch Notes video on 30th September and allows viewers to pay to boost a streamer to a front page slot for extra promotion.

It's live now, but currently only available for US viewers.

According to journalist Zach Bussey, there are three tiers of boost available: $0.99 for 1000 recommendations, $2.97 for 3000, and $4.95 for 5000. A boost can hit a maximum of $500.

It also appears that streamers can pay to boost their own stream, essentially paying for self-promotion.

As it's currently a test, this is only available for a limited number of streamers.

However, it's already received a backlash from the Twitch community.

Looking at the Twitch UserVoice platform for feedback, the top voted comments are negative. For instance, one comment suggests that partnered streamers shouldn't be able to use the feature, otherwise the feature could disproportionately help bigger streamers instead of boosting those who would benefit more from the exposure.

"I wish you and the team would stop trying to push features like this. Instead of having a 'boost' feature, why not work on a better way to make smaller content creators to be discovered?" reads one comment.

"It only unfairly furthers an existing advantage over other channels by exploiting community members' good faith willingness to pay to support the streamer, and it does not make up for any deeper existing discoverability and usability failings," reads another.

What's more, when viewers pay to boost a stream, streamers themselves don't receive any of this money. Instead, it's collected by Twitch.

On Twitter, streamers have also been sharing negative feedback and asking their viewers to actively not use the feature.

