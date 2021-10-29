New Tekken 7 Legendary Edition doesn't include all the DLC characters

Bandai Namco has announced a new Tekken 7 Legendary Edition - but there's a catch.

While this new boxed version of the 3D fighting game, which appears to be Europe-only, includes all 36 characters available in the base version of Tekken 7, it only includes eight of the 15 DLC characters.

We can see the eight included DLC characters on the box art for this Legendary Edition: Armor King, Anna Williams, Craig Marduk, Julia Chang, Lei Wulong, Zafina, Ganryu and Kunimitsu.

Iconic characters from #TEKKEN return in a new box version of TEKKEN 7! ?



The Legendary Edition includes the base game with a roster of 36 fighters and 8 previously released DLC characters from past TEKKEN games. Available Nov 12 at select EU retailers! ? pic.twitter.com/N6SWDIVrQO — BANDAI NAMCO EUROPE ? (@BandaiNamcoEU) October 29, 2021

Bandai Namco has seemingly left out all the guest characters, including Noctis from Final Fantasy 15 and Negan from The Walking Dead series, as well as brand new Tekken characters added via DLC for Tekken 7, such as Leroy Smith and Fahkumram. It appears to be going for a roster of playable characters who have appeared in prior Tekken games in the series, leaving out newcomers in the process.

As you'd expect, Bandai Namco is already catching heat for releasing a Legendary Edition of Tekken 7 that doesn't include all the DLC. It suffers in comparison to fighting game all-in-ones released by other companies, such as the Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and King of Fighters 14 Ultimate Edition.

So, be warned: if you intend to buy the Tekken 7 Legendary Edition and you want all the DLC characters, or any of those not on the box art, you'll need to fork out more money.

The Tekken 7 Legendary Edition comes out 12th November at select EU retailers, Bandai Namco said.