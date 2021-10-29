Kingdom Two Crowns and Moving Out lead November's Xbox Games With Gold

Plus Rocket Knight and Lego Batman 2.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 29 October 2021

Xbox Live Gold subscribers with a hankering for freebies will have a fresh selection of games to add to their libraries next week, including Kingdom Two Crowns and Moving Out.

Moving Out, for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, will be available to download as part of next month's Xbox Games With Gold offerings from 1st-30th November. Developed by SMG Studio and DevM Games, it's a raucous, physics-based moving simulator, in which friends team up for some knockabout furniture-shifting action across increasingly hazardous environs.

As for Kingdom Two Crowns - which is available from 16th November to 15th December - it's a gorgeous, side-scrolling micro strategy game in which players gather resources to create a bustling kingdom and protect it from foes. Two Crowns builds on earlier acclaimed entries in the series with co-op play and a new campaign mode, featuring locations inspired by feudal Japan, gothic horror, and a classic medieval setting.

Xbox Games with Gold - November 2021.

Games With Gold's Xbox 360 releases in November take the form of 2.5D platformer Rocket Knight - a reasonably entertaining reimagining of Konami's Rocket Knight series for Mega Drive - as well as the excellent Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes.

Rocket Knight will be available to download from 1st-15th November, while Xbox Live Gold subscribers can pick up Lego Batman 2 as part of their membership from 16th-30th November.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

Moving Out

Rocket Knight

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

CD Projekt pushes all new Cyberpunk 2077 updates and DLC into next year

Next-gen release still targeting Q1 2022.

26

Feature | Dead by Daylight: the "Smash Bros of horror" committed to diversity

How the horror hub supports the LGBT+ community.

16

Former Uncharted creative director Amy Hennig is working on a new Marvel game

A "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure".

22

Halo Infinite dev "has sort of a love-hate relationship with Craig"

You brutes.

33

Resident Evil Village to get free DLC, Capcom says

Out of Redfield.

9

You may also enjoy...

Kingdom Two Crowns and Moving Out lead November's Xbox Games With Gold

Plus Rocket Knight and Lego Batman 2.

Creaks and Samorost dev's "psychedelic horror adventure" Happy Game out now

"Please note: Happy Game is not a happy game."

Former Uncharted creative director Amy Hennig is working on a new Marvel game

A "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure".

22

CD Projekt pushes all new Cyberpunk 2077 updates and DLC into next year

Next-gen release still targeting Q1 2022.

26

Netflix's live-action Witcher series gets new three-minute Season 2 trailer

Jaskier and you shall receive.

5

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

7

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store