Kingdom Two Crowns and Moving Out lead November's Xbox Games With Gold

Xbox Live Gold subscribers with a hankering for freebies will have a fresh selection of games to add to their libraries next week, including Kingdom Two Crowns and Moving Out.

Moving Out, for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, will be available to download as part of next month's Xbox Games With Gold offerings from 1st-30th November. Developed by SMG Studio and DevM Games, it's a raucous, physics-based moving simulator, in which friends team up for some knockabout furniture-shifting action across increasingly hazardous environs.

As for Kingdom Two Crowns - which is available from 16th November to 15th December - it's a gorgeous, side-scrolling micro strategy game in which players gather resources to create a bustling kingdom and protect it from foes. Two Crowns builds on earlier acclaimed entries in the series with co-op play and a new campaign mode, featuring locations inspired by feudal Japan, gothic horror, and a classic medieval setting.

Xbox Games with Gold - November 2021.

Games With Gold's Xbox 360 releases in November take the form of 2.5D platformer Rocket Knight - a reasonably entertaining reimagining of Konami's Rocket Knight series for Mega Drive - as well as the excellent Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes.

Rocket Knight will be available to download from 1st-15th November, while Xbox Live Gold subscribers can pick up Lego Batman 2 as part of their membership from 16th-30th November.