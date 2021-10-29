Former Uncharted creative director Amy Hennig is working on a new Marvel game

A "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure".

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 29 October 2021

Amy Hennig and Skydance Media are working on a new "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure" set in the Marvel universe.

Hennig, perhaps best known for her work as head writer and creative director on Naughty Dog's first three Uncharted games, joined Skydance back in 2019. Prior to that, she was working on a highly-anticipated Star Wars title in conjunction with Visceral Games - a long-in-development project which was ultimately cancelled by EA.

Skydance Media is the Hollywood studio behind the likes of Mission: Impossible - Fallout and Terminator: Dark Fate, but Hennig's arrival at the company in 2019 signified its first step into video games. At the time, Skydance said its new studio - lead by Hennig and Julian Beak - would concentrate on creating "new story-focused experiences [that] employ state-of-the-art computer graphics to provide the visual fidelity of television and film, but with an active, lean-in experience that puts the audience in the driver's seat".

1

And now, almost two years later, we finally know what Skydance New Media (as the company's video game studio has been officially named) will be working on first.

Although specifics on the new Marvel game are limited, it's described as a AAA title featuring a "completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe". Skydance New Media's development focus is said to be on "traditional gaming platforms as well as emerging streaming services", but it's currently unclear where its Marvel title will appear.

"I can't imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game," Hennig said in a statement accompanying the announcement of Skydance's new title. "The Marvel Universe epitomises all the action, mystery, and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience. It's an honour to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humour that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love."

We've Played 60 Minutes of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Skydance says its assembled "an accomplished crew of developers with decades of AAA experience in action and adventure gaming" to work on its new title, which follows two big-budget Marvel efforts from publisher Square Enix - last year's disappointing Marvel's Avengers and the more recent Guardians of the Galaxy. XCOM developer Firaxis is also deep in the Marvelverse, with its tactical RPG Midnight Suns currently due to launch in March next year.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (10)

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Netflix's live-action Witcher series gets new three-minute Season 2 trailer

Jaskier and you shall receive.

5

Arkane Studios co-founder's immersive sim Weird West gets January release date

On PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

20

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to Oculus Quest 2

Has been "many years in the making".

20

Square Enix celebrates Tomb Raider's 25th Anniversary with new Switch ports

Plus anime news, events and rare items.

26

Sackboy: A Big Adventure might be heading to Steam

Bag it up.

28

You may also enjoy...

Essential | Metroid Dread review - a sublime return for a Nintendo icon

The Chozo one.

146

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Players discover secret method to kill Kraid in Metroid Dread

Can you stomach this?

21

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

7

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Comments (10)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store