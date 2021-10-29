CD Projekt pushes all new Cyberpunk 2077 updates and DLC into next year

Cyberpunk 2077 is nearing its one year anniversary, and it's probably fair to say the last 12 months haven't gone quite as CD Projekt was hoping. One year on, the developer is still struggling to right ship - and save face - following the game's disastrous launch, and a newly revised roadmap for those remedial efforts has now seen all new Cyberpunk 2077 updates and DLC formally pushed into 2022.

While CD Projeckt's development roadmap for Cyberpunk 2077 has never been overly fond of specifics, the studio began 2021 by announcing its troubled RPG would receive "multiple updates and improvements" - including free DLC and the game's long-awaited enhanced edition for next-gen consoles - throughout this year.

Last week, however, CD Projekt announced what many had already surmised after the studio's own lack of certainty was revealed: that Cyberpunk's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions would no longer launch this year and were now targeting "the first quarter of 2022". Following on from that delay, the studio has now further revised its development roadmap, shifting all planned future updates and content into next year.

Digital Foundry - Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.23, PS4/Pro vs PS5.

According to the roadmap, Cyberpunk 2077's 1.31 update - which released back in September - will be the last of 2021, with the next confirmed release to be the aforementioned next-gen edition. This currently sitting in the rather nebulous target window of Q1 2022, meaning it could arrive at any point before the end of March next year.

Cyberpunk 2077's newly revised development roadmap.

To date, the first - and only - free DLC to launch for Cyberpunk 2077 arrived with August's 1.3 update, taking the form of two new jackets and an orange and black car known as the Quartz Bandit. CD Projekt is yet to detail what else might be in store.

Cyberpunk 2077's future content isn't the only delayed project at the studio, of course; CD Projekt's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version of The Witcher 3 - promising the likes of ray-tracing and faster loader times - is now expected to arrive even later than Cyberpunk's next-gen release, with a launch currently predicted for the second quarter of next year.