CD Projekt pushes all new Cyberpunk 2077 updates and DLC into next year

Next-gen release still targeting Q1 2022.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 29 October 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 is nearing its one year anniversary, and it's probably fair to say the last 12 months haven't gone quite as CD Projekt was hoping. One year on, the developer is still struggling to right ship - and save face - following the game's disastrous launch, and a newly revised roadmap for those remedial efforts has now seen all new Cyberpunk 2077 updates and DLC formally pushed into 2022.

While CD Projeckt's development roadmap for Cyberpunk 2077 has never been overly fond of specifics, the studio began 2021 by announcing its troubled RPG would receive "multiple updates and improvements" - including free DLC and the game's long-awaited enhanced edition for next-gen consoles - throughout this year.

Last week, however, CD Projekt announced what many had already surmised after the studio's own lack of certainty was revealed: that Cyberpunk's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions would no longer launch this year and were now targeting "the first quarter of 2022". Following on from that delay, the studio has now further revised its development roadmap, shifting all planned future updates and content into next year.

Digital Foundry - Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.23, PS4/Pro vs PS5.

According to the roadmap, Cyberpunk 2077's 1.31 update - which released back in September - will be the last of 2021, with the next confirmed release to be the aforementioned next-gen edition. This currently sitting in the rather nebulous target window of Q1 2022, meaning it could arrive at any point before the end of March next year.

1
Cyberpunk 2077's newly revised development roadmap.

To date, the first - and only - free DLC to launch for Cyberpunk 2077 arrived with August's 1.3 update, taking the form of two new jackets and an orange and black car known as the Quartz Bandit. CD Projekt is yet to detail what else might be in store.

Cyberpunk 2077's future content isn't the only delayed project at the studio, of course; CD Projekt's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S version of The Witcher 3 - promising the likes of ray-tracing and faster loader times - is now expected to arrive even later than Cyberpunk's next-gen release, with a launch currently predicted for the second quarter of next year.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (10)

More about Cyberpunk 2077

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

Digimon Survive, originally due 2019, now set for 2022

"We'd like to thank you for your continued patience."

3

Black hairstyles added to Monster Hunter Rise

Improving the diversity of the character creator.

26

Pikmin Bloom launch spreads to US, Canada

Branching out.

3

Star Ocean The Divine Force gets debut trailer

Dear god.

21

Video reveals what it was like inside BioWare during the Mass Effect 3 ending controversy

Crunch, harassment and death threats.

65

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

45

Mobile battle royale Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier out November

Phone it in.

1

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

42

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

7

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Comments (10)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store