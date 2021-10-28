Vicarious Visions will reportedly lose its name after 30 years

Lost in the Blizzard.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 28 October 2021

Veteran development studio Vicarious Visions will be rebranded as part of its ongoing move to become part of the embattled Blizzard.

That's according to a Polygon report with details from Vicarious Visions staff, who were apparently told about the name change during a recent company call.

Staff criticised the fact this detail was dropped during a "light and quick" meeting on a day they had been encouraged to dress up - and some were in Halloween costumes.

Vicarious Visions was originally founded in 1991, and became part of Activision in 2005. Its prolific output included work on the publisher's Tony Hawk, Guitar Hero and Skylanders franchises, as well as Destiny 2.

Most recently, it found acclaim for its work on the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and the well-received Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2.

But in January this year, Activision announced it was effectively handing over Vicarious Visions to its Blizzard arm instead, to work on Diablo.

Until now, Vicarious Visions staff said there had been no mention of a name change. But Blizzard studios are typically titled based on their location - making a switch to Blizzard Albany now likely.

"For all of the leadership's talk about being more transparent in response to the lawsuit and resulting fiasco, the fact they decided to blindside us all with this feels about as far from transparent as you can get," one staff member said.

Blizzard is currently embroiled in the ongoing lawsuits surrounding claims that the company was a toxic workplace environment, particularly for women. Earlier this week, it effectively canned plans to hold a BlizzCon gathering in 2022.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (20)

More about Diablo 2 Resurrected

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Activision Blizzard boss Bobby Kotick asks for big pay cut until company improves

California's minimum salary of $62,500.

51

Sony launches PlayStation PC label for ports

A new specific brand.

26

Sony has now sold 13.4m PlayStation 5 consoles worldwide

Gaming division is its most profitable.

66

Everything in last night's PlayStation State of Play

Star Ocean! Death's Door! And even more Bugsnax.

61

Halo Xbox 360 games go dark in January

Goodbye.

12

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

7

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Comments (20)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store