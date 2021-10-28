The Banner Saga developer reportedly working on Xbox exclusive

Stoic Studios, developer of the acclaimed The Banner Saga trilogy, is working on a new project to be published exclusively by Xbox.

That's according to a round of reports from Windows Central and GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb, which have leaked details on the unannounced collaboration, currently codenamed Project Belfry.

Belfry will feature side-scrolling brawl combat like Dragon's Crown while keeping some of The Banner Saga's iconic art style. Princess Mononoke is also mentioned as another visual reference.

The Belfry in question apparently refers to the game's base location, where you can craft and upgrade.

There's no suggestion that developer Stoic has been snapped up by Microsoft to become part of Xbox Games Studios. Instead, this looks like another project similar to Microsoft's ties with Avalanche Studios for Contraband, or Interior Night's As Dusk Falls, where it is supported by Microsoft through development.