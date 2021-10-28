Sony launches PlayStation PC label for ports

A new specific brand.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 28 October 2021

PlayStation has launched a new label for its PC ports.

Steam users noted that the publisher of Sony's games is now 'PlayStation PC LLC', changed from PlayStation Mobile (thanks, VGC).

The Corporation Wiki listing shows PlayStation PC LLC was listed back in April.

The name change makes sense considering Sony's investment in PC ports.

Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone and Death Stranding are already available on PC, with Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy coming in the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection, and God of War on the way.

Back in August Sony said to expect more first-party games on PC. Now they'll be consolidated under a new PC-specific label.

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

