Sony has now sold 13.4m PlayStation 5 consoles worldwide

Sony has sold 13.4m PlayStation 5 consoles worldwide since launch.

According to Sony's latest report, Q2 (from July to September 2021), saw 3.3m PS5 consoles sold. That's a million more than the previous quarter.

In terms of sales, the entire gaming division generated $5.68bn in revenue in Q2, the third best quarter since the launch of the PlayStation 5.

The figures show Sony's gaming division is its most profitable, compared with music or film.

By comparison to PS5, 200,000 PS4 consoles were sold in Q2 compared with 1.5m in that same quarter the previous year, down from 500,000 in Q1.

Q2 2021 saw the release of high profile games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, and Death Stranding Director's Cut, which have likely contributed to the strong sales.

PlayStation 5 consoles have been in high demand and short supply since launch, but these latest sales figures suggest that more consoles are becoming available.

Still, component shortages for all consoles are likely to continue into 2023 according to Intel, which will impact PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch consoles alike, as well as PC.