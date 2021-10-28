Resident Evil Village has now sold over 5m

Capcom has announced Resident Evil Village has sold over 5m copies, a steady increase from the 4.5m sales back in July.

Village's predecessor Resident Evil 7 has also seen an increase in sales to 10m copies, up from the 9m cumulative sales in July.

Village, then, is still vying to take the crown.

Capcom has been utilising the revived success of the Resident Evil brand to branch into film and TV.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, a CG-animated series, was released on Netflix in July (albeit to mixed reception).

We've also had a trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, a reboot of the series' movie franchise.

Welcome to Racoon City is inspired by the events of the first and second games, and the newly released trailer has more than its fair share of fan-pleasing nods to the originals - including a recreation of that classic zombie reveal shot, familiar locations including Racoon City PD and the iconic innards of the Spencer Mansion, zombie dogs, old-school outfits, and more.

The film is due to release in December here in the UK, but even if the movie is a flop (as most movie adaptations of games are), it's clear this 25-year-old franchise is still going strong.