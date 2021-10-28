Halo Xbox 360 games go dark in January

Goodbye.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 28 October 2021

Online services for numerous Halo Xbox 360 games will be switched off on 13th January 2022, developer 343 Industries has confirmed.

This will impact Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4, Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Spartan Assault, and Halo Wars.

We've had nearly a year's warning that this switch-off was coming, though now we also have a definitive date.

This is all part of a long-term plan by 343 to focus on the future of Halo, while supporting its past through the Halo: Master Chief Collection, which of course is available on newer Xbox consoles and through Xbox Game Pass.

"Every cycle spent maintaining and supporting Xbox 360 legacy services is time and energy not spent on the future of Halo," 343 said in its latest blog post.

"Owners of these titles will still be able to play these games indefinitely, however, certain online features and experiences, particularly online matchmaking, will be limited or disabled."  

If you're still trying to get any last achievements which require online services, now is your last chance.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

