Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to Oculus Quest 2

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is getting the VR treatment and will be making its way to Oculus Quest 2 at a currently unannounced future point.

San Andreas, which debuted on PlayStation 2 back in 2004, is the fifth main entry in the Grand Theft Auto series and follows the adventures of street gang member Carl "CJ" Johnson as he returns to the titular location following his mother's death.

As usual, it offers up a hefty chunk of narrative-heavy open-world sandbox action - a heady mix of driving, combat, and mini-games - albeit on a larger, more ambitious scale than the series had ever seen before at the time (Eurogamer called it a "incredible achievement"). Quest 2 owners will be able to experience life on the streets of Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas from a whole new perspective courtesy of VR.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition Trailer.

Unfortunately, specifics are pretty much non-existent at present. All we know is that the project has been "many years in the making", with Facebook saying it "can't wait to show you more".

This freshly announced Oculus Quest 2 edition of San Andreas isn't the only new version of the game on the horizon, of course. A remaster of the original, with various visual and gameplay enhancements, will arrive alongside similar upgrades for Grand Theft Auto 3 and Vice City in a three-game Definitive Edition bundle for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC on 11th November.