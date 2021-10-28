Dr Dre is working on music for a new Grand Theft Auto, says Snoop Dogg

Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 28 October 2021

Grammy award-winning rapper Dr Dre is producing music for a new Grand Theft Auto title, according to his pal and fellow rapper Snoop Dogg.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Snoop, who was asked whether we will see any new music from Dr Dre soon, said "I do know he's making great fucking music. And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that's coming out. So I think that that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game."

While it's possible Snoop might be referring to the upcoming remaster trilogy, Dr Dre hasn't released any solo music since the release of his 2015 album Compton, so it would seem odd for him to break his hiatus for a collection of old games.

Dr Dre also has a history of collaborating with Rockstar, making a cameo appearance in GTA Online's The Cayo Perico Heist update at the end of last year.

Rockstar declined to comment when asked by Rolling Stone, while Dr Dre's reps didn't respond, so we will have to wait a little longer before it's official.

A handful of reports this summer suggested Rockstar was developing GTA 6 but not rushing the project - and that it would not be ready until at least 2024.

