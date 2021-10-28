Digimon Survive, originally due 2019, now set for 2022

Bandai Namco has apologised for delaying the long-awaited Digimon Survive a third time, into 2022.

The monster battling tactical role-playing game was once set to launch for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One in 2019, before being bumped back to 2020.

Its release date was then delayed again last year, into 2021.

"To Digimon fans patiently awaiting Digimon Survive, first of all, we'd like to thank you for your continued patience and support for Digimon Survive in 2021," producer Kazumasa Habu wrote in a statement released via Twitter.

"Our original goal was to launch Digimon Survive in 2021. However, due to the need to allocate more time to development, it is necessary to move the game's release date to 2022."

"While this decision hasn't been an easy one, we want to make sure we use this extra time to enhance the quality of the game. The entire development team is working as hard as we can on the game, and we kindly ask for your patience. We look forward to sharing more news and updates about Digimon Survive with you all, soon. Thank you again for your continued support."

Digimon Survive was first announced back in 2018 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Digimon anime. Back then, at least, it was due to star anime heroes Takuma and Agumon and left you "craft your story and fight your way back home".