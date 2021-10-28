Digimon Survive, originally due 2019, now set for 2022

"We'd like to thank you for your continued patience."

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 28 October 2021

Bandai Namco has apologised for delaying the long-awaited Digimon Survive a third time, into 2022.

The monster battling tactical role-playing game was once set to launch for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One in 2019, before being bumped back to 2020.

Its release date was then delayed again last year, into 2021.

"To Digimon fans patiently awaiting Digimon Survive, first of all, we'd like to thank you for your continued patience and support for Digimon Survive in 2021," producer Kazumasa Habu wrote in a statement released via Twitter.

"Our original goal was to launch Digimon Survive in 2021. However, due to the need to allocate more time to development, it is necessary to move the game's release date to 2022."

"While this decision hasn't been an easy one, we want to make sure we use this extra time to enhance the quality of the game. The entire development team is working as hard as we can on the game, and we kindly ask for your patience. We look forward to sharing more news and updates about Digimon Survive with you all, soon. Thank you again for your continued support."

Digimon Survive was first announced back in 2018 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Digimon anime. Back then, at least, it was due to star anime heroes Takuma and Agumon and left you "craft your story and fight your way back home".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Digimon Survive

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Black hairstyles added to Monster Hunter Rise

Improving the diversity of the character creator.

20

Pikmin Bloom launch spreads to US, Canada

Branching out.

1

Star Ocean The Divine Force gets debut trailer

Dear god.

19

Final Fantasy 5's pixel remaster coming to Steam and mobile in November

With enhanced art, gameplay improvements, more.

13

New Wu-Tang Clan game reportedly in the works for Xbox

Taste the pain.

16

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

45

Mobile battle royale Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier out November

Phone it in.

1

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

42

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: Feast and famine

The only thing worse than not enough games is too many of them. Or is it?

7

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

1

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store