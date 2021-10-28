Arkane Studios co-founder's immersive sim Weird West gets January release date

On PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 28 October 2021

Weird West, the new cowboy-flavoured immersive sim from Arkane Studios co-founder Raphaël Colantonio, will be coming to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on 11th January next year.

Revealed back in 2019, Weird West is the work of Colantonio's WolfEye Studios and unfolds in a "dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures, each playing with their own rules and their own peculiar motives."

It sets players on a journey "through the origin stories of a group of atypical heroes", starting with bounty hunter Jane Bell - on a quest to discover her son's killer and husband's kidnapper - and moving from one character to the next until everything converges in the final chapter.

Weird West | Road to Weird West: Episode 1.

WolfEye Studios says different play styles are supported in Weird West's simulated sandbox, and that each playthrough will be unique, with events, characters, factions, and even places reacting to player actions and past choices. There's a little more information in the first developer deep dive above, which sees Colantonio (who directed Arkane's Dishonoured and Prey) talking through some of the player interactions possible in Weird West's isometric world.

Those sufficiently intrigued can pre-order the game on Steam for £30.99 ahead of its 11th January release, which will grant them an in-game horse named Calamity as a bonus.

"Calamity is a dependable mule that provides a leg up at the beginning of [an adventure] by doubling your inventory size, allowing you to escape locations even if enemies are chasing you, and faster travel to avoid missing out on timed objectives," explains WolfEye. "Calamity's saddlebags will also be stocked up with essential items, including lockpicks, bandages, tools and a Golden Ace of Spades upgrade token."

