Star Ocean The Divine Force gets debut trailer

The next Star Ocean game is called Star Ocean The Divine Force.

Its debut trailer, below, was shown during tonight's Sony State of Play broadcast. It features active battles, cutscenes and exploration fuelled by a jetpack of some sort.

Star Ocean The Divine Force is the work of series developer Tri-Ace and is published by Square Enix. Expect the role-playing game to come out at some point in 2022 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Here's the official blurb:

"Featuring a story that blends fantasy and a sci-fi settings, a plethora of different playable characters and side stories, and a unique battle system that allows for thrilling fights using simple and instinctive controls."