Nintendo Switch Online datamine points to upcoming N64 games

Nintendo's N64 and Mega Drive Switch Online apps have been datamined, revealing some solid hints at upcoming games, as well as how many are currently planned.

Each console app contains a numbered list of games ordered alphabetically, with gaps for upcoming titles. But some of these gaps are so small it is obvious which game will alphabetically fill the space (thanks, MondoMega).

This all tallies with Eurogamer's own knowledge of these apps' development, and that these games are already planned out and simply waiting to be drip-fed into the service over time.

Initial datamining from the N64 app is somewhat fruitful. Going by the game IDs there are at least 38 N64 titles planned for NSO. The list is alphabetical so you can fill in some of the gaps already; 37 is Majora, 32 is Smash, 33 is Wave Race, 14-16 is Mario Party, etc. pic.twitter.com/tiVcugmc88 — MondoMega (@Mondo_Mega) October 26, 2021

More intriguingly, these Nintendo Switch Online platforms are numbered - with N64 as "3" and Mega Drive as "5". (NES and SNES were "1" and "2", respectively.)

Nintendo has spent a chunk of time prepping Game Boy games for Switch Virtual Console, something Eurogamer and others reported last month, which is likely where that current gap for "4" lies.

and if you're still questioning additional NSO platforms beyond these two, look at the first number of the game IDs for each platform. N64 is 3, MD is 5; SNES was 2, you can figure out what that means. — MondoMega (@Mondo_Mega) October 26, 2021

Upcoming N64 games coming to the service look like they'll include Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask, Mario Party, Super Smash Bros. and Wave Race. At least 38 N64 games are currently planned, plus 52 Mega Drive titles.

Nintendo has not said when or how often future games will launch on the service, though it now has a bit of work to do polishing up the N64 games it launched this week, which arrived with some issues.