Image and new details of Warner Bros' Smash-Bros-style fighter leak online

Earlier this week, reports began circulating that Warner Bros is working on a Smash-Bros-style crossover fighter - and now a leaked first image and fresh details have appeared online.

Word of the project - said to include the likes of Scooby Doo's Shaggy, Lord of the Rings' Gandalf, Tom & Jerry, Fred Flintstone, Mad Max, and Johnny Bravo as playable fighters - initially surfaced on Reddit, but was subsequently verified by GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb.

And now, several days on from those initial leaks, a first image and video of the game - reportedly titled Warner Bros Multiversus - have surfaced on Twitter.

Grubb just dropped some new details on Warner Bros' upcoming platform fighter, Multiversus



- source: "it looks cheap"

- could be a free-to-play title

- future characters will be sold as DLC

- first DLC fighter could be Warner Bros' very own LeBron Jameshttps://t.co/cP1xwkuavR pic.twitter.com/QsHMegOSq3 — Nibel (@Nibellion) October 27, 2021

Warner Bros was quick to launch a copyright claim at the now-removed video, immediately confirming its veracity, but the leaked image - a portion of the game's character select screen - is still available. Expanding on previously leaked details, it shows a mysterious new character alongside Stephen Universe, Batman, Harley Quinn, Adventure Time's Finn and Jake, Shaggy, Superman, Wonder Woman, Gandalf, Rick & Morty's Rick, Bugs Bunny, and Tom & Jerry.

In a separate development, Jeff Grubb has shared additional information on the title as part of a new Giant Bomb video. As reported by Nibel, Grubb says Multiversus could be a free-to-play title with future fighters, including LeBron James, to be sold as DLC. Grubb also relays that his source says the game "looks cheap".

At this point, the existence of Multiversus doesn't particularly appear to be in dispute, so it's all eyes on Warner Bros now for its eventual reveal.