Final Fantasy 5's pixel remaster coming to Steam and mobile in November

Square Enix's series of Final Fantasy pixel remasters continues on 10th November with the arrival of Final Fantasy 5 on Steam and mobile devices.

Final Fantasy 5, which originally released back in 1992, follows the adventures of a wanderer named Bartz and his trusty Chocobo who, as Square puts it in its announcement, "find themselves drawn toward friends that will change their destiny."

"When the crystals that balance the powers of the world are threatened," it continues, "the king hastens to the rescue...only to go missing."

Final Fantasy 5's pixel remaster is pretty much identical to the previous four games in the series as far as new features go, introducing updated 2D pixel character and background art, a rearranged soundtrack (overseen by original composer Nobuo Uematsu), improved gameplay - including a modernised UI and auto-battle options - plus a range of quality of life additions.

Final Fantasy - Pixel Remaster Trailer.

In the latter case, that expect the ability to save your game at any time, alongside various supplemental extras, such as a bestiary, illustration gallery, and music player.

The Final Fantasy 5 pixel remaster will cost £12.99 when it comes to Steam on 10th November (expect the mobile versions to be a little more expensive if past releases are any indication), and pre-purchasers get a 20% discount alongside three specially rearranged music tracks - Main Theme of Final Fantasy 5 (Timelapse Remix), Battle at the Big Bridge (Timelapse Remix), and A New World (Timelapse Remix) - and two wallpapers.

Anyone wishing to go all-in on the pixel remaster proposition can also purchase a bundle on Steam, giving access to all currently released Final Fantasy pixel remasters, alongside instalment 6 when it arrive at a later date.