Everything in tonight's PlayStation State of Play

Missed out on the latest PlayStation State of Play showcase? The 20-minute broadcast has now concluded, and we've got everything wrapped up for you below.

Tonight kicked off with a bizarre-looking TV gameshow murder-'em-up, like Squid Game meets The Prisoner. You can forge weapons, play with melee or guns. It's called DeathVerse and it's coming in spring 2022 to PS4 and PS5.

We Are OFK is a biographical game about the band of the same name, with dialogue choices and flirting. Over five episodes you'll get to see the story of how the band formed and play through five songs. It's also coming to PS4 and PS5 in 2022.

Bugsnax is getting an update where you wear hats, and other things. It's called Bugsnax: The Isle Of Bigsnax and it adds bigger Snax, the option to redecorate your home and those aforementioned hats. It's coming to PS4 and PS5 for free in early 2022.

Five Nights at Freddy's Security Breach is still a thing, coming 16th December.

The highly-acclaimed Death's Door is coming to PS4 and PS5 on 23rd November, and if you pre-order you get Titan Souls for free.

KartRider Drift is coming to PS4 in 2022. It looks like a Mario Kart game but for Mega Man.

A King of Fighters 15 beta test has been announced for PS4 and PS5, with dates for you to try the game next month.

First Class Trouble is an online social deduction game where you play as a regular person or "personoid", and its coming to PS4 and PS5 on 2nd November - or at launch via PlayStation Plus.

As the show drew to a close, we were treated to the reveal of a new Star Ocean game from Tri-Ace - a very nice surprise. It's called Star Ocean: The Divine Force, and it's coming to PS4 and PS5 in 2022.

Tonight's grand finale was an extended look at Little Devil Inside, the long-awaited arty adventure where you travel an overworld via train, car and on foot, meet creepy characters and complete quests. It caught our eye during Sony's E3 2020 show, but has been around much longer (and at one point was coming to Wii U). There's still no firm release date, but a vague 2022 launch window for PlayStation 4 and 5.

And that's your lot. Anything take your fancy?