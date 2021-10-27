Acclaimed action-adventure Death's Door comes to PS4, PS5, and Switch in  November

Caw blimey.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 27 October 2021

Death's Door, the celebrated action-adventure from Titan Souls' developer Acid Nerve, will be making its way to PlayStation 4, PS5, and Switch on 23rd November.

Death's Door debuted on PC and Xbox earlier this year, immediately garnering acclaim for its richly atmospheric blend of ingenious exploratory puzzling and challenging combat - all wrapped up in a wondrous, melancholy tale of a soul-reaping crow on a quest to fix a devastating mistake in a beautifully bleak world.

It's cracking stuff, as Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell explained in his effusive Essential review. "What a beautifully concise, measured, exacting, deliberate thing Death's Door is," he wrote. "How warm and funny and sad. How textured. And how fun! It is absolutely unmissable."

Death's Door - PS5 and PS4 Trailer.

Those that pre-order Death's Door for PS4 and PS5 ahead of its 23rd November release will receive Acid Nerve's engaging (if somewhat infuriating) Titan Souls along with their purchase.

