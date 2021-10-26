Xbox adds Twitch streaming integration

Insiders can test it now.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 26 October 2021

A new update is coming to allow Xbox players to stream on Twitch directly from the Guide menu.

Xbox Insiders from the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring will be able to test a new system update with a couple of new features.

Insiders can now live stream by navigating to the "Capture and Share" tab of the menu and choosing "Live Streaming". Once a Twitch account is linked, the "Go live now" button can be selected to stream gameplay to Twitch.

Previously, Xbox owners needed to download the Twitch app to stream. Now the function has been integrated into the Xbox firmware.

The update also allows Insiders to play Xbox Series X/S titles on their Xbox One with cloud gaming.

It's currently unknown when non-Insiders will receive the update.

For more information on the update, visit the Insider release notes page.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Nintendo Switch Online's N64 games have a few issues

Pak it in.

43

Sir Trevor McDonald is the GamesMaster

Airing later this year.

70

Judge rejects Activision Blizzard's attempt to pause California sexual harassment lawsuit

Following dispute between DFEH and EEOC.

3

Component shortages could continue into 2023, Intel says

Affecting PC and consoles sales.

38

Charles Martinet: "I want to voice Mario until I drop dead"

"I'm not going anywhere for a long time!"

15

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store