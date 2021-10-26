A Quiet Place is a new single-player, story-driven horror game based on the film

A video game based on A Quiet Place has been announced.

A Quiet Place is described as a new single-player, story-driven horror adventure video game based on the film franchise.

Expect an original story and gameplay that "captures the compelling suspense, emotion and drama for which the series is famous".

All we have asset wise is a logo for now.

It's in development at iLLOGIKA, a Montreal-based studio with staff who worked on Rainbow Six and Far Cry at Ubisoft. It's published by Saber Interactive, which is behind World War Z.

Platforms were not announced, but we do know the game is due out at some point in 2022. Expect more information to be unveiled later this year. Until then, have a gander at the A Quiet Place trailer.