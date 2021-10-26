A Quiet Place is a new single-player, story-driven horror game based on the film

Try not to be blunt.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 26 October 2021

A video game based on A Quiet Place has been announced.

A Quiet Place is described as a new single-player, story-driven horror adventure video game based on the film franchise.

Expect an original story and gameplay that "captures the compelling suspense, emotion and drama for which the series is famous".

1
All we have asset wise is a logo for now.

It's in development at iLLOGIKA, a Montreal-based studio with staff who worked on Rainbow Six and Far Cry at Ubisoft. It's published by Saber Interactive, which is behind World War Z.

Platforms were not announced, but we do know the game is due out at some point in 2022. Expect more information to be unveiled later this year. Until then, have a gander at the A Quiet Place trailer.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (11)

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Phasmophobia's big Halloween update adds haunted campsite map, new ghosts, more

Out now on PC.

5

Phasmophobia's Halloween update, Nightmare, will release next week

In-tents stuff.

1

Resident Evil 4 VR version edits out several lines of dialogue

UPDATE: Facebook acknowledges "select changes" for "modern audience".

72

The Dark Pictures The Devil In Me looks to be decidedly less supernatural than prior instalments

And we think we know the name of the game after that one, too.

7

Dead By Daylight fans unhappy Hellraiser model is an NFT

"Behaviour Interactive does not sell NFTs."

22

You may also enjoy...

Pony Island dev's deck-building horror Inscryption gets October release date

And there's a demo out now on Steam.

9

Choo-Choo Charles is a horror game in which you fight an evil spider train named Charles with an old train of your own

Keep calm and carriage on.

22

Movie director says Capcom copied his monster for Resident Evil Village boss fight

"It's one-to-one."

74

Feature | Itchy, Tasty is an enjoyably informal and informative account of how one of gaming's most iconic series found its feet

The story of Resident Evil, as told by those who were there.

11

Feature | The 25 best games for VR you can play right now

Move it.

262

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-Topic: Weird futures in Vermilion Sands

Palm Springs eternal.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

4

Comments (11)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store