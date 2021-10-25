Smash Bros-style Warner Bros. crossover platform fighter reportedly in the works

A Smash Bros.-style Warner Bros. crossover platform fighter is reportedly in the works.

Mention of the game emerged first from a post from a burner account in the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, which was subsequently verified by GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb on Twitter.

This WB platform fighter is real, but it is not a Netherrealm game. Come on. https://t.co/WkMiKf4dTH — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) October 24, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

The reddit post claimed this Warner Bros. platformer fighter is in development at Mortal Kombat and Injustice maker NetherRealm, but according to Grubb this isn't the case (NetherRealm is supposedly working on a new Mortal Kombat game).

The developer remains a mystery, but according to the original leak we have an initial list of supposed playable characters, including Shaggy from Scooby Doo, Gandalf from Lord of the Rings, Tom & Jerry, Batman, Fred Flinstone, Mad Max and Johnny Bravo. That's... an eclectic lineup.

The redditor notes Warner Bros. applied for the MULTIVERSUS trademark for use in video games in September. We're not sure whether this is linked to the crossover game, though.

We've asked Warner Bros. for comment.