New Wu-Tang Clan game reportedly in the works for Xbox

Taste the pain.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 25 October 2021

A Wu-Tang Clan game is reportedly in the works for Xbox.

Details come from VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb on the latest episode of his video series, Game Mess, and Windows Central's Jez Corden.

According to the reports, the game is in development at Brass Lion Entertainment, a studio formed in 2019 by Manveer Heir, who worked on Mass Effect, Bryna Dabby Smith, who worked on Sleeping Dogs and Def Jam: Vendetta, and Rashad Redic, who worked on Fallout 3 and Skyrim.

The Wu-Tang Clan game is supposedly an action RPG codenamed Shaolin "in partnership with Xbox", Windows Central said. We've asked Microsoft for comment.

Windows Central said Shaolin is "a third-person melee-oriented RPG complete with four player co-op". There's talk of a campaign, an endgame, seasonal content drops, loot, weapons, gear, procedural endgame dungeons and other gubbins you'd expect. Wu-Tang Clan will make the soundtrack, of course.

Wu-Tang Clan are no strangers to the world of video games. Fighting game Wu-Tang: Taste the Pain came out on the PSone in 1999.

