Mario Party Superstars mini-game features special warning on how to "avoid irritation to your skin"

After N64 original caused "second-degree burn".

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 25 October 2021

A mini-game featured in Mario Party Superstars, which launches for Nintendo Switch this week, comes with a health warning.

Tug o' War, which was originally found in Mario Party N64, has a special notice with advice on how "to avoid irritation to your skin and/or damage to the control stick".

"Do not rotate it with the palm of your hand," Nintendo cautions.

Why the warning? As Kotaku remembers, this mini-game caused problems for Nintendo back in the '90s when kids complained they were getting hurt while spinning the N64's control stick with their palms.

Such was the outcry, the New York Attorney General's office got involved and Nintendo elected to offer pairs of padded protective gloves to anyone who wanted them.

"One kid got a tetanus shot," a spokesperson for the New York Attorney General said at the time. "The alarming thing was how little time some of these children spent playing the game before they were injured. One parent said their child had been playing the game for 15 to 20 minutes when they got a second-degree burn."

The tug o' war game sees one character dressed as Bowser attempting to win a pulling match. Players are supposed to rotate the control stick to exert pressure on the rope and pull, supposedly using their thumb. But, in the original, spinning the stick with your palm was found to be faster and more effective.

Is Nintendo concerned about a potential legal repeat in 2021? Or, perhaps, it is simply mindful of any potential damage done to the Switch's famously flaky Joy-Con control sticks.

Either way, this Mario Party Superstars warning shows Nintendo hasn't forgotten what happened last time around.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (8)

More about Mario Party Superstars

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Mario Party Superstars overview trailer shows off classic boards and minigames

Ahead of this month's Switch launch.

10

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 is out next month

The latest instalment features five "incredible" new party games.

7

Nintendo announces new Big Brain Academy focused on multiplayer

Look smart.

6

You can pay $5 to put Hello Kitty in a Super Monkey Ball

Clawed out.

12

Fall Guys introduces a "No Teams" playlist

"Please enjoy the sole reliance on your abilities."

9

You may also enjoy...

Fall Guys has a Guinness World Record for being the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game ever

But I get up again.

26

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

40

Xbox Party Chat gets text-to-speech and speech-to-text as accessibility push continues

"We strive to make Xbox the most inclusive gaming platform on the planet".

5

Microsoft ditches Xbox Live Gold requirement for free-to-play multiplayer from today

50+ games including Fortnite and COD: Warzone now actually free to play.

50

Digital Foundry | Best gaming headset 2020 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch

The best wired and wireless gaming headsets.

Supporters only

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

80

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Comments (8)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store