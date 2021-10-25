Halo Infinite's Craig has a beard now

Let's have a chinwag.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 25 October 2021

Microsoft's reveal of Halo Infinite's campaign last year went so badly, it delayed the game to this Christmas.

Part of the negative reception had to do with the flat visuals - and Craig became the posterboy for Halo's problems.

A closeup of a Brute enemy dubbed Craig by the Halo community became an instant meme - and to be fair developer 343 subsequently leaned into it.

1

Now, after today's re-reveal of the Halo Infinite campaign, we can see Craig has had a makeover - and now sports a tidy beard on his chin.

2

I reckon 343 included the clip of Master Chief smashing a Brute's helmet off in today's gameplay video so it could show off how far Craig - or the Brute face - has come in the last year. He's certainly less flat this time around.

I'll leave the detailed analysis to the pixel counters at Digital Foundry, but to me the Halo Infinite campaign looks a lot better graphically - Craig and all.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (8)

More about Halo: Infinite

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

