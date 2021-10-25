Component shortages could continue into 2023, Intel says

Intel has warned the ongoing global semiconductor shortage could continue into 2023.

The shortage has affected PC graphics cards, as well as supplies for Xbox, PlayStation and Switch consoles.

According to a report in CNBC, Intel shares have fallen by 8 percent due to component shortages.

"We're in the worst of it now, every quarter next year we'll get incrementally better, but they're not going to have supply-demand balance until 2023," said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.

Gelsinger said he also believes PC sales will continue to increase. "We do think the PC business is now just structurally larger, a million units-a-day kind of business," he said.

The pandemic has caused a surge in PC and console sales with so many working from home and stuck indoors. New console releases by all three major companies have also contributed to increased demand.

Despite the shortage, Microsoft has claimed the Xbox Series X/S are its "fastest-selling consoles ever".

The PlayStation 5 is also Sony's fastest selling console.

UK retailer GAME has put measures in place to deter scalpers, another factor that's been increasing demand.