The Persona series has reportedly sold over 15 million copies.

In an investor's report, Sega Sammy says that between March 2020 and the end of the fiscal year in March 2021, the fan-favourite franchise has sold almost two million copies.

The main Megami Tensei series - from which Persona is a spin-off, of course - has sold 17.7 million copies, although Sega Sammy points out that these figures also include pachislot and pachinko machines, too.

PersonaCentral points out a little discrepancy, though, as the same report says the series had sold three million copies, and some of the timelines provided go beyond the end of the fiscal year. For instance, Persona 5 Golden has sold one million copies as of June 2021, and Persona 5 Strikers had sold 1.3 million copies as at April 2021, so it's difficult to draw direct comparisons. That said, it's clear Persona's popularity is not waning any time soon.

ICYMI, Persona 5's Morgana is a playable character in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania as paid-for post-launch DLC. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania was released earlier this month and includes the party games Monkey Target, Baseball, Tennis, Racing, Fight, Bowling, Golf, Billiards, Soccer, Shot, Boat and Dogfighting.

"There's a whole lot of good here that easily balances out the bad if you're already a fan of Persona 5, and I'm pretty sure that if P-Studio made approximately 5 more sequels we would eventually arrive at the perfect version of Persona 5," we said the Eurogamer's Persona 5 Strikers review. "There's just always so much of everything, from plot strands to enemies to fight and food to eat, that I had a great time while simultaneously feeling pretty exhausted by it all. Though that's just videogames for you."