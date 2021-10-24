Phasmophobia's Halloween update, Nightmare, will release next week

Phasmophobia has revealed its Halloween update, Nightmare, will roll out on 25th October at 4pm UK time.

"Been quiet on here lately, but here's some exciting news," developer Kinetic Games teased on its social media channels, accompanying the statement with a single image that shows the name, date, and time the update is expected to go live over a screenshot of a single camping tent.

Beyond that, the developer isn't saying much, but eagle-eyed fans spotted a card pertaining to the new mode on the game's public Trello board, which reveals the update is now being tested.

It also says there will be a nightmare difficulty, two new ghost types, a rework to the difficulty, and a new campsite map - which matches what the team tweeted out yesterday - and "much, much more".

Phasmophobia's last update, Exposition, rolled out at the end of August. The new content fixed numerous bugs and features "new and improved" equipment, which includes the DOTS projector, and two additional ghosts, "the newly discovered Myling and Goryo".

The co-op ghost-hunting game is created by 25-year-old UK indie developer 'Dknighter', who recently took to Phasmophobia's Steam page to announce the planned expansion of studio Kinetic Games.

"Over the past few years I have been developing Phasmophobia on my own however due to how much it has grown in both popularity and its future content plans it is now time to expand the team," Dknighter said at the time.

"I have now started the process of hiring an experienced artist and a programmer to work on Phasmophobia. They will both start working with me on future content very soon as well as improving and expanding on the current content."