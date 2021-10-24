Here are the PC requirements for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

Hi-Definitive. 

Rockstar has revealed the requirements for players hoping to jump into Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on PC.

As detailed on the Rockstar store page (thanks, PC Gamer), players will need 45GB of space and a recommended 16GB of memory, plus a GeForce GTX 760 or a Radeon R9 280, with a recommended GTX 970 or RX 570.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition minimum system requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300
  • Memory: 8GB
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3GB
  • Disk: 45GB

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition recommended system requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB
  • Disk: 45GB

ICYMI, Rockstar has released the first official trailer for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. The new trailer shows the visual upgrade that developer Rockstar North has pulled off alongside Grove Street Games, the team behind mobile ports of the GTA games.

The remastered trilogy will be released digitally on 11th November across PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles, plus Nintendo Switch. The game will cost £55, with physical copies to follow on 7th December.

A press release confirms that the remasters "introduce wide-ranging modern control upgrades, including improvements to targeting and lock-on aiming, updated Weapon and Radio Station Wheels, updated Mini-Maps with enhanced navigation allowing players to set waypoints to destinations, updated Achievements, Trophies, and more."

