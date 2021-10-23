Video reveals what it was like inside BioWare during the Mass Effect 3 ending controversy

Crunch, harassment and death threats.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 23 October 2021

A new video has shed light on what it was like inside BioWare during the Mass Effect 3 ending controversy.

The video below, from People Make Games, includes a raft of interviews with former BioWare developers who discuss the events leading up to the release of Mass Effect 3 in March 2012, the backlash to its ending, and the decision to update the game to address the complaints.

Mass Effect 3 contained one of the most controversial endings in video game history. It presented players with three choices - each resulting in a different end state for the galaxy - but in gameplay terms there was little difference between them.

The developers speaking to People Make Games reveal the human impact of the backlash that followed, including harassment and death threats. The developers also talk about how they felt about the decision to quickly turn around a free update that fleshed out the original endings with new cutscenes and added a fourth ending to choose from.

Importantly, the developers reveal that the team crunched hard to make this update happen - a prolonged period of extreme difficulty that bled into the making of BioWare's next game, Dragon Age Inquisition.

BioWare is a studio that has been plagued by crunch over the years. In a wide-ranging interview with Eurogamer, Mike Laidlaw, ex-creative director of the Dragon Age franchise, spoke about the brutal crunch that went into the making of Dragon Age 2 - a game was built in little over a year, suffered a backlash, and which preceded the release of Mass Effect 3.

More recently, an investigation by Kotaku revealed many BioWare staff suffered brutal crunch while working on the ill-fated Anthem and Mass Effect: Andromeda.

In April 2019, then-BioWare studio general manager Casey Hudson admitted "these problems are real and it's our top priority to continue working to solve them". Hudson and Dragon Age executive producer Mark Darrah both left BioWare in December last year. BioWare is currently working on the next Dragon Age and Mass Effect games.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

More about Mass Effect 3

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

New video reveals Starfield's Settled Systems

Plus some stunning concept art.

42

Stardew Valley creator reveals Haunted Chocolatier

Cuppa load of this.

21

Pokémon Go developer diary series begins with look at Community Days

As Shinx is confirmed for November.

New Pokémon teased in frankly rather creepy found footage video

UPDATE: And now they're revealed.

9

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's third big expansion spotted again

Dawn of Ragnarök.

12

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Gaudy and garish, Stranger of Paradise is everything I want from a Final Fantasy spin-off

Crystal clear.

45

Mobile battle royale Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier out November

Phone it in.

1

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

42

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Supporters only

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: Reviews

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

79

Premium only | Off Topic: Seeing the world through the eyes of Jonathan Gold

Consider the falafel.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast continues with a shining star of writing and narrative design

Meet Meghna Jayanth.

Premium only | Off Topic: The pure pleasure of a classic Casio

Tone it up.

4

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

17

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store