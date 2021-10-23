Konami delays eFootball's first update "to ensure the experience is improved for all of our users"

Konami has delayed eFootball 2022's first update.

The 0.9.1 update was due out 28th October. It's now due out "early November". That could be a week or perhaps two weeks?

"We sincerely apologise for the delay and the inconvenience caused," Konami said in a statement published on Twitter.

"Our hope is that the additional time taken will allow us to ensure the experience is improved for all of our users.

"We will announce the date and details of the fixes as soon as they are confirmed. In the meantime, we will continue to work on improving the game and look forward to working with you on eFootball 2022.

"Thank you for your patience."

Konami has already apologised for eFootball's disastrous launch, promising to fix "the issues already reported and those you continue to report". It has yet to detail exactly which issues it's hoping to tackle with the 0.9.1 update.

eFootball launched in extremely limited form, with offline 1v1 matches against the computer and online 1v1 matches in a challenge event the only modes of play. The launch went so badly that eFootball became the worst-reviewed game ever on Steam. For more, check out Eurogamer's eFootball launch impressions.

Konami had insisted pre-launch that eFootball would evolve over time with new updates and features in-line with its live service game status. Before the game came out, Konami said its first major update - then set for later this autumn - would add Creative Teams, which sounds a bit like PES' myClub mode, new player types (Standard, Trending, Featured and Legendary), contracts (loot boxes), and a load of new modes, including the eFootball Creative League, Tour Event, Challenge Event, Online Quick Match and Online Match Lobby modes.